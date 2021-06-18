SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Parents livid with SC Superintendent of Education, “peer pressuring” children to get vaccinated

By Lauren Adams
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Facebook group -- “Lexington Freedom Defenders” -- feels Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is encouraging students to “peer-pressure” one another to get other kids vaccinated.

In a recent COVID-19 virtual meeting, Spearman encouraged student athletes to get vaccinated and to get others to do the same.

“The students who are the real jocks and the real leaders if we can get them vaccinated and to speak up, I think that will help,” she said. “There are no requirements, but we’re saying to students if you want to ensure you don’t have to be quarantined during this sports season you need to get vaccinated so if they get vaccinated others will follow along so it’s a lot of peer pressure.”

The Facebook group found Spearman’s words offensive and are livid that Spearman used peer pressure. In response, they put up billboards that read “Lexington kids are not guinea pigs -- say no to the jab.”

Stephanie Burquist with Lexington Freedom Defenders said, “Using peer pressure, using rewards and threats such as you can be quarantined, that’s an indirect threat and it’s wrong when considering a minor.”

Spearman did say that vaccines are not required, and it is a family decision.

“It’s not their right, it’s our choice,” said Burquist.

The group that erected this billboard is the same Facebook group that erected the “Make Masks Optional” billboards.

RELATED:

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say to expect delays while troopers work to clear the interstate.
13 vehicles involved in multiple collisions on I-20 East in Lexington
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
DHEC reports that less than 40% of South Carolinians have completed their vaccinations, which...
Contagious Delta variant of COVID raises concerns; health officials worry about low vaccination rate
Investigators said Samuel Smith, Jr., 40, distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse...
Lexington County man arrested on 20 charges of child sexual abuse material
Officers say he made fraudulent purchases of more than $60,000.
Deputies look to identify man accused of using fake ID, stolen credit cards in Lexington

Latest News

Michaelis is a Distinguished Military Graduate from Texas A&M and most recently was the Deputy...
Brigadier General Patrick Michaelis takes command of Fort Jackson
He's accused of stealing several credit cards at Wolf's Fitness Center and Planet Fitness on...
Man stole several credit cards from gyms in Lexington, police say
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC Lawmakers open to bill allowing state workers to take off Juneteenth or Confederate Memorial Day
SC reports 190 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Friday