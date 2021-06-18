SkyView
Gov. Cooper proclaims June 19 as Juneteenth Day in N.C.

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Day in North Carolina in honor of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

“As we celebrate Black heritage, history and freedom, it’s critical that we also take this opportunity to both celebrate the progress we’ve made and accept the challenge we still face to achieve true racial equality,” said Cooper. “By addressing the systemic racism that has been in our communities for centuries, we can create a more just and equitable future.”

Cooper says Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the news of freedom.

“Despite over 150 years of progress since the abolition of slavery, Black communities still face economic, institutional and social barriers,” a press release from Cooper’s office states. Over the past year, communities across the state and nation have continued to grapple with these inequities in order to build a fairer, more just society.”

Read the proclamation here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

