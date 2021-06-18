FIRST ALERT: Tropical system will impact the Midlands with heavy rain & storms Sunday into early Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stay weather aware through your Father’s Day Weekend. We’re tracking strong to severe storms.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, expect a few clouds in the area. It will be warm. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· Saturday will be hot. Highs will be in the low 90s. We could also see a few showers. Rain chances are around 30%.

· Heads up! Sunday and early Monday are Alert Days! Tropical moisture (from Potential Tropical Cyclone Three) could impact our weather with periods of heavy rain & storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

· Father’s Day features scattered rain and storms (80% chance). Some of the deepest moisture will move in by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Showers and storms are also possible for part of the day Monday, especially early in the day. Rain chances are around 40%.

· Scattered storms are also possible on Tuesday with a cold front.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, expect a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be warm. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Your entire weekend won’t be a washout, but prepare for some rain and storms, especially on Sunday, due in part to the tropics.

On Saturday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the area. A few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 30%. Our chance for rain will increase Saturday night. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

WIS (WIS)

Heads up! Sunday and early Monday are Alert Days. We’re tracking tropical moisture that could impact our weather with periods of heavy rain and storms.

A lot of this moisture will likely come from Potential Tropical Cyclone Three in the Gulf of Mexico. The system could strengthen into a tropical storm briefly Friday night into Saturday. Regardless, this system will make landfall in Louisiana late Friday night into early Saturday.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

As the system moves over land and weakens, we will see some of its remnant moisture move into South Carolina Sunday into early Monday.

So, on Father’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 80% for now. Let’s watch out for periods of heavy rain and strong storms. Some storms could also be severe. Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question. Also, some minor flooding is possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Sunday is also the first day of summer. The Summer Solstice will officially happen around 11:32 p.m. Sunday.

WIS (WIS)

On Monday, a few scattered showers and storms are possible early in the day. We believe that the second half of the day will see isolated storms. Still, let’s be weather aware. Rain chances are around 40% for now. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We’ll keep you posted with any new updates.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

A few more storms are possible Tuesday as a cold front pushes into the area. Rain chances are around 50%. Tuesday could potentially be an Alert Day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Comfortable. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Father’s Day (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Strong Storms. Some storms could be severe (80%). Highs in the low 80s.

Monday (Alert Day): Mostly to Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%.) Highs in the upper 80s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.