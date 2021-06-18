FIRST ALERT - Expect two days of heavy rain and wind associated with a tropical system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

We are tracking tropical moisture that will arrive in the Midlands at the end of the weekend and early next week

wis (wis weather)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Expect a sunny and hot Friday with highs near the mid 90s

Saturday will be hot with more humidity and a slight chance of a storm

FIRST ALERT Days Sunday and Monday for heavy rain, strong storms & gusty winds

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Friday is a bit warmer as highs reach the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

There’s a small chance of some thunderstorms as humidity starts to return Saturday. Expect a 20% chance with highs in the low 90s.

wis (wis weather)

Father’s day is a FIRST ALERT DAY along with Monday. A lot of this moisture will likely come from Potential Tropical Cyclone Three in the Gulf of Mexico. The system will likely strengthen into a tropical storm late Friday and be called Claudette. It will make landfall in Louisiana late Friday night into Saturday.

As the system moves over land and weakens, we will see some of its remnant moisture move into South Carolina Sunday into Monday.

wis (wis weather)

So, on Father’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 70% for now. Let’s watch out for periods of heavy rain and strong storms. Some minor flooding is possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

wis (wis weather)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Father’s Day (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. Some of the rain could be heavy. (70%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%.) Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.