Firefighters begin Charleston 9 remembrance 14 years after deadly fire

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will honor the nine firefighters who died 14 years ago Friday battling a West Ashley furniture store fire.

The nine city firefighters died on the evening of June 18, 2007, while they fought a fire at the Sofa Super Store on Savannah Highway.

Charleston Fire Department personnel began a 24-hour watch at the flag pole of the Charleston 9 Memorial Park at midnight Friday morning in honor of the fallen:

A scaled-back version of the city’s annual remembrance ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. at the park, which is the former site of the store.

Members of the fire service and the community are invited to attend the ceremony but must adhere to current COVID-19 recommendations, Charleston Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said.

Because of current social distancing recommendations, families of the fallen and past members of the Charleston Fire Department will be offered priority seating in a tented area.

Parking will be available behind the new Fire Station 11 at 1835 Savannah Highway and at the vacant lot off of Wappoo Road near the West Ashley Bikeway.

The remembrance comes as police investigate vandalism of the new fire station. Police say someone fired shots at the fire station, which is adjacent to the memorial park, causing approximately $10,000 damage.

But Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia said the vandalism would not be a distraction to honoring the Charleston 9.

“What I can tell you is, as disappointed as I am, as angry as I am, what we won’t do is, we will not shift the focus of the Charleston Fire Department away from the nine firefighters who gave their lives at the Sofa Super Store fire. That’s our focus,” he said Thursday at an afternoon news conference.

Investigators are working to review surveillance camera footage in the area.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

