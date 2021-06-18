Cayce officials identify suspect in Groover Circle homicide

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety began an investigation after Jose L. Gonzalez was found dead after suffering a single gunshot wound on Groover Circle in Cayce.

Alberto Benitez Osorio-Mendoza, 33, has been identified as a suspect and is wanted for murder.

Investigators say Osorio-Mendoza as last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue shirt and work boots.

He is a clean shaven Hispanic male (has had facial hair in the past), approximately 5′07″, heavyset and has ties to Texas as well as Chiapas, Mexico.

With any information regarding this incident -- submit a tip to CrimeStoppers .

