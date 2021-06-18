SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - A New Jersey city has a new sculpture of George Floyd outside city hall.

The 700-pound statue was unveiled in Newark on Wednesday, and it will remain there for at least a year.

Floyd was killed last year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was unarmed.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

The statue unveiling also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say to expect delays while troopers work to clear the interstate.
13 vehicles involved in multiple collisions on I-20 East in Lexington
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
DHEC reports that less than 40% of South Carolinians have completed their vaccinations, which...
Contagious Delta variant of COVID raises concerns; health officials worry about low vaccination rate
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
From pain to purpose: Micro preemie NICU family gives back on baby’s first birthday

Latest News

Doug Logan is the CEO of Cyber Ninjas.
Little is known about Cyber Ninjas company running Arizona audit
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
Signage is posted on the inside windown of a Waffle House restaurant, near Kennesaw State,...
Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House
A two-year-old is dead as a nine-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
Doug Logan is the CEO of Cyber Ninjas.
Who are the Cyber Ninjas?