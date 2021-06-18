Boil water advisory for Padgett Woods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water laboratory staff has issued a boil water advisory for customers of the Padgett Woods Subdivision in Richland County.

Residents near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Columbia Water has experienced a 8-inch water main repair -- this could possibly result in bacterial contamination of the water.

Additionally, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300 with any questions or concerns about the advisory.

