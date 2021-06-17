Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen at Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help to locate a 61-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

Barry Dale Mason was last seen on around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Circle K gas station on the 500 block of Old Little Rock Road. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Mason was last seen wearing black jogger sweatpants with white stripes and a grey shirt with white stripes. He was last seen driving his black 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche with N.C. license plate HJW-1634.

Anyone who sees Mason or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.