Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen at Charlotte gas station

Barry Dale Mason
Barry Dale Mason(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help to locate a 61-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

Barry Dale Mason was last seen on around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Circle K gas station on the 500 block of Old Little Rock Road. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Mason was last seen wearing black jogger sweatpants with white stripes and a grey shirt with white stripes. He was last seen driving his black 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche with N.C. license plate HJW-1634.

Anyone who sees Mason or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

