SC reports 5th straight record low in unemployment claims since pandemic began

For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW received 1,710 initial unemployment claims.
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce reported receiving the lowest total of initial unemployment claims last week it has recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW received 1,710 initial unemployment claims.

It is the fifth consecutive week since mid-March 2020 that the agency recorded a new low in totals.

Week EndingTotal Claims
Saturday1,710
June 51,887
May 291,972
May 222,061
May 152,545
May 83,037

It was also the third straight week the total first-time claims remained below 2,000.

The highest county total last week was in Greenville County with 182, followed by Spartanburg County’s 159. Richland County in the Midlands recorded 123 claims.

None of the Lowcountry counties reported more than 100, but Charleston County had the highest in the region with 93.

During last week, the state paid out a total of $54.5 million in a combination of state and federal unemployment benefits.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out a total of more than $6.36 billion.

The state recorded its highest total of first-time claims for the week ending April 11, 2020, when 87,686 were received.

