Pedestrian killed on Airport Boulevard

By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Airport Boulevard in Cayce, officials say.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the pedestrian as Robert S. Householder III, 43, of Ridge Spring. Coroner Fisher says Householder was walking across the roadway in the 1900 block of Airport Boulevard in Cayce when he was struck by a vehicle at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Householder was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, officials say.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety is investigating

