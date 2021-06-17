SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Naked woman accused of causing disturbance with ax at Knoxville Walmart

Walmart employees estimated more than $500 worth of property was vandalized by Brown, police reports stated.
Nashea Brown, 35
Nashea Brown, 35(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a woman was arrested after vandalizing property at a Knoxville Walmart.

According to KPD, officers responded to reports of vandalism at the Walmart on the 8400 block of Walbrook Drive. According to dispatch, the caller said a partially naked woman was allegedly vandalizing Walmart property, throwing items at employees and defecating on herself.

While officers were en route to the Walmart, they received a call that the suspect, identified as Nashea Brown, 35, was reportedly attempting to get an ax out of its packaging.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Brown in an aisle in the sporting goods section. According to police, Brown had the ax in her hand and a knife tucked into her bra.

Police said they gave Brown orders to drop the ax but she reportedly did not comply and refused to drop the weapon.

Officers were able to take Brown into custody after deploying their tasers. Brown was treated by AMR and Knoxville Fire officials on the scene before she was transported to Parkwest Medical Center, police said.

Walmart employees estimated more than $500 worth of property was vandalized by Brown, police reports stated.

Brown is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and vandalism.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was pronounced dead on the scene.
One killed in Columbia shooting
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Traffic is heavily congested after a crash on I-77 North.
Crews clear scene of I-77 North crash
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
Ed White
Now-former LR5 School Board member calls out board over superintendent resignation

Latest News

The two men also stole two air conditioning units from St. Mark’s Baptist Church located on...
Fairfield County men wanted for stealing catalytic converter
For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW received 1,710 initial unemployment claims.
SC reports 5th straight record low in unemployment claims since pandemic began
Anthony Webb, 20
Knoxville man accused of exposing himself while turning flips on Broadway
wis
First Alert Forecast: One more dry day today, FIRST ALERT for Sunday and Monday
Barry Dale Mason
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen at Charlotte gas station