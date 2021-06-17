SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Knoxville man accused of exposing himself while turning flips on Broadway

Webb is charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Anthony Webb, 20
Anthony Webb, 20(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police said a man was arrested after he allegedly turned flips while exposing himself in downtown Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers responded to the 2800 block of Broadway after receiving multiple reports of a man taking off his clothes in the roadway.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Webb, 20, reportedly approached a vehicle in the roadway and attempted to get inside. Webb then proceeded to attempt flips in the road exposing himself to people inside nearby businesses and those passing by, police said.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, Webb was, “screaming irately, frantically jumping around and sweating profusely.” According to police, Webb’s eyes were fully dilated, “indicating he was under the influence.”

Webb reportedly ran from officers towards the roadway. Officers said they were able to grab onto Webb’s arms but he continued to attempt to escape. At one point, police said Webb got on all fours and attempted to crawl away while making loud screaming noises.

Officers eventually restrained Webb after he smacked his head on the ground, reports stated. Webb was given a dose of Ketamine in an attempt to slow his 180 BPM heart rate, police said.

Webb was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation. He is charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was pronounced dead on the scene.
One killed in Columbia shooting
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Traffic is heavily congested after a crash on I-77 North.
Crews clear scene of I-77 North crash
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
Ed White
Now-former LR5 School Board member calls out board over superintendent resignation

Latest News

The two men also stole two air conditioning units from St. Mark’s Baptist Church located on...
Fairfield County men wanted for stealing catalytic converter
For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW received 1,710 initial unemployment claims.
SC reports 5th straight record low in unemployment claims since pandemic began
wis
First Alert Forecast: One more dry day today, FIRST ALERT for Sunday and Monday
Barry Dale Mason
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen at Charlotte gas station