SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

My Take: Honoring Juneteenth

By Jess Willis
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is official! Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. Here’s a quick history lesson

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19th, memorializes when the last enslaved people in Texas learned about their freedom in 1865 under the Emancipation Proclamation.

And yet the most important historical event in Black history is still fighting to be seen.

Recognizing Juneteenth is a step toward healing old wounds. It acknowledges the affliction and abuse of the past. We cannot right the wrongs of the past, but we can work to ensure equal justice and fulfill the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation and our Constitution.

WIS spoke to author and activist Catherine Fleming Bruce on this historical development. She says this has a two-fold purpose.

“I think this moment in time recognition in time by Congress of Juneteenth is opportunity one for us to look at how long it took for us to achieve certain justices in this country and second for us to be reminded of the justices we still need to fight for which include voting rights, equality, and equal pay as well as how police interact with African Americans.”

In order for us to move forward, we must acknowledge the past.

So today we honor Juneteenth and those who helped create their own freedom.

And That’s My Take What’s Yours?

To respond to this editorial, email mytake@wistv.com, or send a letter to:

1111 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
One killed in Columbia shooting
Traffic is heavily congested after a crash on I-77 North.
Crews clear scene of I-77 North crash
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
Officials say to expect delays while troopers work to clear the interstate.
13 vehicles involved in multiple collisions on I-20 East in Lexington

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: System in the tropics could impact the Midlands with heavy rain and storms Sunday into Monday
Documents show Camden PD leadership was concerned about officer’s force two years before...
Documents show Camden PD leadership was concerned about officer’s force two years before alleged assault
The suspect, Jovan Collazo, now faces 19 counts of kidnapping as well as other charges.
Suspect for hijacking bus with 18 elementary students waives appearance at preliminary hearing
SC doctors show x-rays of COVID-damaged lungs as young adults skip vaccine
SC doctors show x-rays of COVID damaged lungs as young adults skip vaccine