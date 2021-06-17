My Take: Honoring Juneteenth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is official! Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. Here’s a quick history lesson

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19th, memorializes when the last enslaved people in Texas learned about their freedom in 1865 under the Emancipation Proclamation.

And yet the most important historical event in Black history is still fighting to be seen.

Recognizing Juneteenth is a step toward healing old wounds. It acknowledges the affliction and abuse of the past. We cannot right the wrongs of the past, but we can work to ensure equal justice and fulfill the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation and our Constitution.

WIS spoke to author and activist Catherine Fleming Bruce on this historical development. She says this has a two-fold purpose.

“I think this moment in time recognition in time by Congress of Juneteenth is opportunity one for us to look at how long it took for us to achieve certain justices in this country and second for us to be reminded of the justices we still need to fight for which include voting rights, equality, and equal pay as well as how police interact with African Americans.”

In order for us to move forward, we must acknowledge the past.

So today we honor Juneteenth and those who helped create their own freedom.

And That’s My Take What’s Yours?

