McMaster picks businessman to helm South Carolina Commerce

If confirmed by the state Senate, the 65-year-old Lightsey would succeed Bobby Hitt.
If confirmed by the state Senate, the 65-year-old Lightsey would succeed Bobby Hitt.(SC Governor's Press Office)
By MEG KINNARD
Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has nominated longtime business executive Harry M. Lightsey III to serve as the next state commerce secretary.

If confirmed by the state Senate, the 65-year-old Lightsey would succeed Bobby Hitt, who has been in office since 2011.

Lightsey is a former executive at Bellsouth, AT&T and General Motors.

The Princeton University and South Carolina School of Law graduate has also served as Board of Directors member for the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Virginia.

