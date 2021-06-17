SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was pronounced dead on the scene.
One killed in Columbia shooting
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Traffic is heavily congested after a crash on I-77 North.
Crews clear scene of I-77 North crash
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
Ed White
Now-former LR5 School Board member calls out board over superintendent resignation

Latest News

FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and...
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years
A bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Susan...
As COVID-19 crisis ebbs, some seeking 9/11-style commission
A new analysis shows COVID cases are down in states where vaccinations are up.
Where vaccinations are up, COVID cases are down
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, police use chemical irritants and crowd control...
Officers resign from Portland, Oregon, protest response unit