Man charged in connection with fatal shooting on Blue Bill Court

Man charged in connection with fatal shooting on Blue Bill Court(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazmine Greene
Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting.

Quanterio Lawhorn, 35, has been charged with murder.

On June 15, deputies were dispatched to a home on Blue Bill Court after receiving reports about a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between Lawhorn and the victim.

Lawhorn is being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

