Lexington County man arrested on 20 charges of child sexual abuse material

Investigators said Samuel Smith, Jr., 40, distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse...
Investigators said Samuel Smith, Jr., 40, distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.(Lexington County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been arrested on 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says.

Investigators say Samuel Smith, Jr., 40, distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force along with investigators from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on June 14.

Smith is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree -- a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree -- also punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

