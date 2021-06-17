‘I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in’: Grieving mother issues plea for man accused of killing son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte mother is pleading with the man accused of killing her son to turn himself in to police.

Police are currently searching for Cordero Ardrey in connection to the killing of 34-year-old Horace Mccorey.

Mccorey was shot around 4 a.m. last Saturday at Mooney’s Lounge on North Graham Street. Shortly after being shot, Mccorey drove to a nearby fire station and crashed, according to police.

Officers said Mccorey was taken to Atrium Main, but died of his injuries.

Police identified Ardrey as a suspect in the case Tuesday evening. CMPD says a murder warrant has been issued for Ardrey’s arrest. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mccorey’s mother, Darlene Mccorey Robinson, spoke to WBTV in an interview Wednesday evening. She spoke fondly of her son.

“He was getting ready to be 35 years old this Friday. June the 18th is his birthday. He had seven children. He had one on the way – talented young man, loved to rap, loved to dance, got so many videos dancing,” said Robinson.

She said she was shocked when family members told her that her son had been shot. She said loved ones helped her get to the hospital.

“They told me they were taking him to the hospital and I finally got dressed and somebody came and they took me because I couldn’t even drive. I was devastated. I couldn’t drive,” said Robinson.

The grieving mother said she had heard that an argument between Ardrey and her son led to the deadly shooting. She explained that Ardrey and her son had been friends.

“Justice needs to be served on him before I put my son in the ground because he was my son’s friend. He’s supposed to have been a friend,” said Robinson.

She issued a stern message for the murder suspect, offering forgiveness, but pleading with Ardrey to turn himself in to police.

“I forgive you. If you’re looking at me, I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in for doing this to my son,” said a tearful Robinson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.