SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

‘I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in’: Grieving mother issues plea for man accused of killing son

By Alex Giles
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte mother is pleading with the man accused of killing her son to turn himself in to police.

Police are currently searching for Cordero Ardrey in connection to the killing of 34-year-old Horace Mccorey.

Mccorey was shot around 4 a.m. last Saturday at Mooney’s Lounge on North Graham Street. Shortly after being shot, Mccorey drove to a nearby fire station and crashed, according to police.

Officers said Mccorey was taken to Atrium Main, but died of his injuries.

Police identified Ardrey as a suspect in the case Tuesday evening. CMPD says a murder warrant has been issued for Ardrey’s arrest. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mccorey’s mother, Darlene Mccorey Robinson, spoke to WBTV in an interview Wednesday evening. She spoke fondly of her son.

“He was getting ready to be 35 years old this Friday. June the 18th is his birthday. He had seven children. He had one on the way – talented young man, loved to rap, loved to dance, got so many videos dancing,” said Robinson.

She said she was shocked when family members told her that her son had been shot. She said loved ones helped her get to the hospital.

“They told me they were taking him to the hospital and I finally got dressed and somebody came and they took me because I couldn’t even drive. I was devastated. I couldn’t drive,” said Robinson.

The grieving mother said she had heard that an argument between Ardrey and her son led to the deadly shooting. She explained that Ardrey and her son had been friends.

“Justice needs to be served on him before I put my son in the ground because he was my son’s friend. He’s supposed to have been a friend,” said Robinson.

She issued a stern message for the murder suspect, offering forgiveness, but pleading with Ardrey to turn himself in to police.

“I forgive you. If you’re looking at me, I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in for doing this to my son,” said a tearful Robinson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
One killed in Columbia shooting
Traffic is heavily congested after a crash on I-77 North.
Crews clear scene of I-77 North crash
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
Officials say to expect delays while troopers work to clear the interstate.
13 vehicles involved in multiple collisions on I-20 East in Lexington

Latest News

Investigators said Samuel Smith, Jr., 40, distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse...
Lexington County man arrested on 20 charges of child sexual abuse material
If confirmed by the state Senate, the 65-year-old Lightsey would succeed Bobby Hitt.
McMaster picks businessman to helm South Carolina Commerce
SC reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Thursday
David and Kimberly Wright both survived colorectal cancer.
A Father’s Day gift that offers the gift of life
David and Kimberly Wright both survived colorectal cancer.
VIDEO: A Father’s Day gift that offers the gift of life