SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Friends play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for 7 hours on road trip

By Lauren Victory
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - Masking tape in hand, Robert Carpenter worried his dash cameras would fall.

“Sam, be careful bro. We got the setup,” he said as his cell phone and a GoPro captured the action.

Kids these days like to record the crazy things they do.

“We were intending to do a road trip regardless, and I figured might as well do something with YouTube and social media while we do the road trip,” Carpenter, 20, said.

He announced his plan in a YouTube video.

“Alright guys, we are about to be starting the challenge where we literally drive from Illinois to Alabama in the car, listening to ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ the entire way,” he said to his 1,000 followers.

The popular Lynyrd Skynyrd tune played for seven hours on repeat.

“I figured it out. It was around 94 times,” said Carpenter’s buddy Jacob Hove. “Probably about the last two hours, I started getting a headache, and then I just starting losing it. I couldn’t comprehend that I’m still doing this.”

“It’s just such a ridiculous thing,” Carpenter added. “No one would do that in their right mind. It makes zero sense.”

So why do it?

To share hilarious moments like when Hove spotted the sign at the Alabama border.

“Yes,” he screams. “Turn it off. Push the button. Turn it all off.”

The boys ended by posing with an actual “Sweet Home Alabama” sign at the state border.

“Everyone said it was stupid, and it was, but we did it,” Carpenter said in one of his videos.

In addition to YouTube, some snippets of their trip are posted to TikTok, too, where Carpenter has accumulated 165,000 followers.

“It was very interesting,” said driver Sam Frankovich. “I probably won’t do it again.”

Before heading back to Illinois, the three childhood buddies would also hit Texas and few other spots.

Hove banned his comrades from playing “Sweet Home Alabama” on the way back.

The story could have ended there but WBBM reached out to Lynyrd Skynyrd to see what they thought about the road trip.

“Oh, my God. Seven hours? Seven hours of Sweet Home Alabama? I don’t think I could do that,” said lead singer Johnny Van Zant. “You guys are nuts.”

Despite questioning their sanity, he invited Carpenter, Hove and Frankovich to a concert so he can meet them.

There’s just one caveat.

“We only play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ once a night,” Van Zant said.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
One killed in Columbia shooting
Traffic is heavily congested after a crash on I-77 North.
Crews clear scene of I-77 North crash
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
Officials say to expect delays while troopers work to clear the interstate.
13 vehicles involved in multiple collisions on I-20 East in Lexington

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: System in the tropics could impact the Midlands with heavy rain and storms Sunday into Monday
My Take: Honoring Juneteenth
The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
Documents show Camden PD leadership was concerned about officer’s force two years before...
Documents show Camden PD leadership was concerned about officer’s force two years before alleged assault
The suspect, Jovan Collazo, now faces 19 counts of kidnapping as well as other charges.
Suspect for hijacking bus with 18 elementary students waives appearance at preliminary hearing