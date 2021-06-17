FIRST ALERT: System in the tropics could impact the Midlands with heavy rain and storms Sunday into Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Part of your Father’s Day Weekend will feature scattered rain and storms, due in part from the tropics.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and comfortable conditions. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

· It’s hot again on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. There is a slight chance of a shower on Saturday. Rain chances are around 20%.

· Heads up! Sunday and Monday are Alert Days! Tropical moisture (from Potential Tropical Cyclone Three) could impact our weather with periods of heavy rain & storms. Some storms could be strong.

· Father’s Day features scattered rain and storms (70% chance). Some of the deepest moisture will move in by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Showers and storms are also possible for part of the day Monday. Rain chances are around 50%.

· Scattered storms are also possible on Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, expect another quiet one. It will be mild and comfortable. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

It’s getting hot again on Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s.

WIS (WIS)

We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Friday. Then by Saturday, there’s a slight chance of a shower or storm. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are around 20%.

WIS (WIS)

Heads up! Sunday and Monday are Alert Days. We’re tracking tropical moisture that could impact our weather with periods of heavy rain and storms.

A lot of this moisture will likely come from Potential Tropical Cyclone Three in the Gulf of Mexico. The system will likely strengthen into a tropical storm Friday and be called Claudette. It will make landfall in Louisiana late Friday night into Saturday.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

As the system moves over land and weakens, we will see some of its remnant moisture move into South Carolina Sunday into Monday.

So, on Father’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 70% for now. Let’s watch out for periods of heavy rain and strong storms. Some minor flooding is possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Sunday is also the first day of summer. The Summer Solstice will officially happen around 11:32 p.m. Sunday.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

On Monday, scattered showers and storms are also in your forecast as the tropical moisture lingers over part of the state, especially for the first part of your Monday. Again, some heavy rain is possible. Rain chances are around 50% for now. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll keep you posted with any new updates.

WIS (WIS)

A few more storms are possible Tuesday as a cold front pushes into the area. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

We’re keeping a close eye on the tropics. More below.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Comfortable. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Father’s Day (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. Some of the rain could be heavy. (70%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%.) Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.