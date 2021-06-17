First Alert Forecast: One more dry day today, tropical moisture arrives Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Low humidity today, then more moisture arrives this weekend with some rain and thunder Sunday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Sunny skies and low humidity today with highs in the upper 80s.

· It’s hot again on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. There is a slight chance of a shower on Saturday.

· Father’s Day features scattered rain and storms (50% chance). Highs will be in the mid to low 80s.

· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics! Invest 92L could bring moisture and thunderstorms to our area late this weekend into early next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got one more dry day before the humidity starts creeping back up. Highs today are in the upper 80s with sunny skies as high pressure to our north keeps us clear and dry.

The high moves east of our region over the Atlantic and with clockwise winds turning around it brings in more of a southern flow that warms us up and brings in some more humidity. Expect a muggy and mostly sunny day.

Humidity continues to increase Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon.

Father’s Day we are watching Invest 92 L which will likely be a tropical system by then. As it makes landfall around the Gulf, some of its moisture will arrive Sunday bringing a 50% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, some heavy at times. Right now it looks like the best chance of rain is Sunday night into Monday morning as the low passes by. Morning lows are near 70 and highs reach the low 80s.

Monday the chance of rain is also around 50% as the low exits to the northeast into the Atlantic. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.

Tropics:

We’re keeping an eye on Invest 92L in the Bay of Campeche. The low pressure system has a high chance (90%) of development in the next 5 days as it moves northward toward the northern Gulf Coast. The system could, in fact, become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next day or so.

Some of our tropical models bring the system north as a landfalling system over Louisiana by the end of this week or this weekend. If that’s the case, we’ll need to be watchful of the track of this system.

Both the American and European models track some of this system’s moisture toward the Palmetto State by late Sunday or Monday. We’ll keep you posted. However, if that’s the case, we would potentially see scattered showers and storms and maybe a severe weather threat in our area late Sunday or into Monday. Stay tuned.

The next name to be used on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Claudette.

Today: Mostly Sunny Dry and Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Father’s Day: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Thunder Possible (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%.) Highs in the upper 80s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

