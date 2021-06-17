A Father’s Day gift that offers the gift of life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Father’s Day is a time to give Dad a gift. But, dads, it’s a time you can give a gift to your family, as well.

A Lexington County father/daughter duo knows the importance of gifting your family with the commitment to go get a colon cancer screening.

David Wright had stage three colon cancer at the age of 52. Two years later, his daughter, Kimberly, also was diagnosed with the disease. She was only 27.

Thankfully, through medical treatments and prayer, David and Kimberly both survived colorectal cancer. They have become strong advocates by using their story to raise awareness of the disease.

They have teamed up with Fight Colorectal Cancer, a leading patient-empowerment and advocacy organization in the United States, to spread the message of being aware of your body and going regularly to your doctor.

Their mission continues this Father’s Day. They’re speaking out to encourage other families, especially dads, to not delay colorectal cancer screening.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recently said that all people at an average risk need to begin screening for colorectal cancer at age 45. Those with a higher risk need to be screened earlier. Higher risk people are those who have a history of bowel disease, family history of colorectal cancer or polyps or genetic syndrome. Their signs or symptoms should be evaluated immediately, regardless of age.

For more information about screening options, signs and symptoms, and other resources go to the Fight CRC website at www.FightCRC.org.

