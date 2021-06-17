Fairfield County men wanted for stealing catalytic converter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance in identifying two men that stole a catalytic converter off a church bus on June 8.

The two men also stole two air conditioning units from St. Mark’s Baptist Church located on Highway 34 in the Ridgeway Community of Fairfield, deputies said.

The subjects were driving the vehicles pictured below.

The two vehicles driven by the two subjects. (Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)

With any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit their website to submit a tip.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.