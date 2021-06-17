SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Fairfield County men wanted for stealing catalytic converter

The two men also stole two air conditioning units from St. Mark’s Baptist Church located on...
The two men also stole two air conditioning units from St. Mark’s Baptist Church located on Highway 34 in the Ridgeway Community of Fairfield, deputies said.(Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance in identifying two men that stole a catalytic converter off a church bus on June 8.

The two men also stole two air conditioning units from St. Mark’s Baptist Church located on Highway 34 in the Ridgeway Community of Fairfield, deputies said.

The subjects were driving the vehicles pictured below.

The two vehicles driven by the two subjects.
The two vehicles driven by the two subjects.(Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)

With any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit their website to submit a tip.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was pronounced dead on the scene.
One killed in Columbia shooting
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Traffic is heavily congested after a crash on I-77 North.
Crews clear scene of I-77 North crash
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
Ed White
Now-former LR5 School Board member calls out board over superintendent resignation

Latest News

For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW received 1,710 initial unemployment claims.
SC reports 5th straight record low in unemployment claims since pandemic began
Anthony Webb, 20
Knoxville man accused of exposing himself while turning flips on Broadway
wis
First Alert Forecast: One more dry day today, FIRST ALERT for Sunday and Monday
Barry Dale Mason
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen at Charlotte gas station