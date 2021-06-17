Employees at Anderson County Detention Center fired, charged after detainee dies, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF/WIS ) - Two now-former employees at the Anderson County Detention Center were arrested and fired after they caused the death of an inmate, according to arrest warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Milton Brady Wilson, 28, and Chancelor Stephen Lee Saxton, 26, are each charged with involuntary manslaughter, along with misconduct in office.

Assistant Coroner Don McCown said Robert Dale Robertson, 55, died from a cervical spine fracture days after being admitted to the hospital.

He received the spine fracture from being “taken to the floor” by employees at the Anderson County Detention Center, McCown said.

Arrest warrants show, “While Robertson was handcuffed behind his back, Corporal Milton Wilson and ACDC Officer Chancelor Saxton performed a leg sweep maneuver on Robertson causing him to fall and his head/shoulder area on the floor, as a result, Robertson suffered a cervical spine facture that ultimately cause his death.”

The warrants said the incident was captured on video surveillance.

A second warrant for both men states they “demonstrated a reckless disregard for the safety of Robertson by using an unreasonable amount of force against Robertson and thus causing his death.”

J.T. Foster, with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, said Robertson was being booked into the detention center for a drug offense.

WYFF News 4 reported Robertson’s death in October.

At the time, Coroner Greg Shore said a preliminary investigation indicated Robertson was being processed and suffered cardiac arrest after a fall.

McCown said at the time, after Robertson collapsed, detention officers and a detention center nurse began CPR.

Medshore paramedics arrived and continued resuscitative efforts, Shore said.

Robertson was successfully resuscitated and admitted to AnMed Health-ICU, according to Shore.

Robertson was placed on life support and died Oct. 24, Shore said.

At the time of the death, Shore said a completed autopsy showed Robertson suffered a neck injury secondary to a fall.

Foster said the sheriff’s office asked SLED to investigate.

At the same time, an internal affairs investigation found that the two former employees used techniques outside of the sheriff’s office policy, Foster said.

The employees were fired for a policy violation, Foster said.

