Deputies look to identify man accused of using fake ID, stolen credit cards in Lexington

Officers say he made fraudulent purchases of more than $60,000.
Officers say he made fraudulent purchases of more than $60,000.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say used a fake ID to use stolen credit cards.

Officers believe the man stole the cards from a victim at MUV Fitness in Lexington on June 10.

According to officials, the suspect is accused of making a fraudulent Florida driver’s license to match the victim’s name, and then made fraudulent purchases of more than $60,000.

Officers say the cards were used in Town of Lexington and Columbia.

If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or email bpayton@lexsc.com.

