Crews respond to heavily involved fire in Fairfield County

BLAIR, S.C. (WIS) - Crews responded to a heavily involved fire in Fairfield County Thursday morning.

Officials with the Fairfield County Fire Service say calls came in around 4 a.m. of a structure fire on Brooks Drive in Blair. The fire was heavily involved upon the first unit’s arrival.

Multiple units responded and officials say there were no injuries to report.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area. The home suffered major damage.

