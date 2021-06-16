SkyView
TROPICS: Tracking Invest 92L and its potential impact on the Midlands late this weekend or early next week

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Dominic Brown
Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Let’s keep an eye on the tropics.  We could see impacts here in the Midlands soon.

Headlines:

  • Closely watching Invest 92L located in the Bay of Campeche.
  • The system has a high chance of tropical development in the next few days.
  • It will likely make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast late this week or this weekend (likely Louisiana).
  • As the storm moves over land and weakens, we could tap into its moisture and see scattered storms in the Midlands late Sunday and/or on Monday.

Weather Story:

We’re keeping an eye on Invest 92L in the Bay of Campeche.

The low pressure system has a high chance (90%) of development in the next 5 days as it moves north toward the northern Gulf Coast. The system could, in fact, become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next couple of days.

Some of our tropical models bring the system north as a landfalling system over Louisiana by the end of this week or this weekend.  If that’s the case, we’ll need to be watchful of the track of this system.

Both the American and European models track some of this system’s moisture toward the Palmetto State by late Sunday or Monday.  We’ll keep you posted.  However, if that’s the case, we could potentially see scattered showers and storms and maybe a severe weather threat in the Midlands late Sunday or into Monday.  Alert Days are possible.

The next name to be used on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Claudette.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.

