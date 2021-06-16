Pair could be in deep trouble over underwater logging in Savannah River

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two South Carolina men made the Aiken County jail log for something you might not expect.

They were on a quest for timber that’s been sitting on the bottom of the Savannah River for more than 100 years, according to authorities.

And that’s against the law if you don’t have permission to do it.

Many logs fell off barges or sank while being floated downriver during logging operations in the 1800s, and they remain at the bottom of waterways across the region.

They’ve survived the years better than you might think.

After being deep under the surface where there’s no oxygen, there’s virtually no decay, and nutrients in the water give the wood unique textures and colors.

The wood is turned into high-end furniture and art, with cypress especially coveted, according to Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas.

“It can be quite lucrative,” Lucas said.

In South Carolina, the logs are considered archaeological artifacts, and it’s illegal to salvage them without a permit.

That’s what Nathan L. Tarpein Sr., 41, of Summerville, and Nicholas R. Fox, 24, of Ravenel, had been up to before they were arrested Tuesday in Aiken County, according to Lucas.

He said his agency had encountered them before and they’d been warned that they needed a license, which can cost $500 per location for state residents or $1,000 for out-of-state residents.

For whatever reason, Lucas said, they didn’t get a license.

So when they were caught doing it again, the Department of Natural Resources decided to pursue charges under the South Carolina Underwater Antiquities Act .

“It’s a little unusual for us,” Lucas said of the agency that most often deals with hunting and fishing matters.

“A person who violates the terms of an exclusive license to utilize a submerged archaeological historic property or paleontological property for commercial salvage or other income producing purposes issued pursuant to Section 54-7-690 is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be punished by a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars or imprisonment for not more than one year, or both. If the person holds a license issued under that section, the license may be revoked by the institute.”

The law says the state owns all submerged archaeological historic items that have remained unclaimed for at least 50 years on submerged lands controlled by the state. The law doesn’t apply to private property.

A commercial license is not required for inspecting, studying, exploring or taking photos. But salvaging is different.

The logs are considered artifacts because they were cut and bear saw marks, as opposed to logs from trees that may have fallen naturally and ended up in the river, Lucas told News 12.

Also requiring a license — one that costs as little as $5 — is hobby diving for paleontological resources.

Lucas said such discoveries include fossilized shark teeth.

As to whether the law has any teeth — you be the judge.

The misdemeanor of violating the hobby license category can bring a penalty as low as a $50 fine. But commercial violators face a fine up to $10,000 and can spend a year in prison.

