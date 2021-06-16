SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Pair could be in deep trouble over underwater logging in Savannah River

From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two South Carolina men made the Aiken County jail log for something you might not expect.

They were on a quest for timber that’s been sitting on the bottom of the Savannah River for more than 100 years, according to authorities.

And that’s against the law if you don’t have permission to do it.

Many logs fell off barges or sank while being floated downriver during logging operations in the 1800s, and they remain at the bottom of waterways across the region.

They’ve survived the years better than you might think.

After being deep under the surface where there’s no oxygen, there’s virtually no decay, and nutrients in the water give the wood unique textures and colors.

MORE | Historians point to ‘powerful’ 1862 dates to mark the demise of slavery

The wood is turned into high-end furniture and art, with cypress especially coveted, according to Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas.

“It can be quite lucrative,” Lucas said.

In South Carolina, the logs are considered archaeological artifacts, and it’s illegal to salvage them without a permit.

That’s what Nathan L. Tarpein Sr., 41, of Summerville, and Nicholas R. Fox, 24, of Ravenel, had been up to before they were arrested Tuesday in Aiken County, according to Lucas.

He said his agency had encountered them before and they’d been warned that they needed a license, which can cost $500 per location for state residents or $1,000 for out-of-state residents.

For whatever reason, Lucas said, they didn’t get a license.

So when they were caught doing it again, the Department of Natural Resources decided to pursue charges under the South Carolina Underwater Antiquities Act.

“It’s a little unusual for us,” Lucas said of the agency that most often deals with hunting and fishing matters.

The law says the state owns all submerged archaeological historic items that have remained unclaimed for at least 50 years on submerged lands controlled by the state. The law doesn’t apply to private property.

A commercial license is not required for inspecting, studying, exploring or taking photos. But salvaging is different.

The logs are considered artifacts because they were cut and bear saw marks, as opposed to logs from trees that may have fallen naturally and ended up in the river, Lucas told News 12.

Also requiring a license — one that costs as little as $5 — is hobby diving for paleontological resources.

Lucas said such discoveries include fossilized shark teeth.

As to whether the law has any teeth — you be the judge.

The misdemeanor of violating the hobby license category can bring a penalty as low as a $50 fine. But commercial violators face a fine up to $10,000 and can spend a year in prison.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Christina Melton
Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent announces resignation
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
Jeremy Denny and Cameron Myers
Two Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse related charges
Correy Brown
Columbia man sentenced to 42 years in prison for 2018 murder
Ed White
Now-former LR5 School Board member calls out board over superintendent resignation

Latest News

Dr. Christina Melton
Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent announces resignation
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 333 new coronavirus cases, fewer than 500 hospitalizations
Ian Wright
Aiken man facing charges after authorities discover child pornography on his cellphone
Sue Doran joined WIS TV Midday to talk about her latest projects.
Let’s Meat Less
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.
Person shot and killed by police in Gaston County, investigation underway