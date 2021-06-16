One killed in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One man is dead after a shooting in Columbia, officials say.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home on Blue Bill Court in Columbia around 10 p.m., June 15 in reference to a person being shot.

Officials say deputies arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound in the upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

