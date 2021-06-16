Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.

The shooting happened near a home on N. 12th Street near W. Iowa Avenue before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Bessemer City Police Chief Tom Ellis confirmed that no officers were injured in the incident.

No names or the victim’s current condition have been made public.

At the scene, officers had the entire area around a home taped off as they investigated.

Crime tape is surrounding a home on N 12th St. in Bessemer City. This is the area where an investigation into an officer-involved shooting is taking place @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/CXFZGXuyU9 — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) June 16, 2021

It is unclear what may have led to the shooting.

**This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.