Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gaston County

An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.(Sky3 | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.

The shooting happened near a home on N. 12th Street near W. Iowa Avenue before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Bessemer City Police Chief Tom Ellis confirmed that no officers were injured in the incident.

No names or the victim’s current condition have been made public.

At the scene, officers had the entire area around a home taped off as they investigated.

It is unclear what may have led to the shooting.

**This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

