N. Charleston Police searching for missing man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Officers say 69-year-old James Williams Jr. was last seen Tuesday on St. Phillip Street.

Williams Jr. is described as a Black male, 5-foot-5, 98 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes, authorities say. Officers say Williams Jr. is diagnosed with dementia and/or Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Sgt. Bernard at 843-740-5894.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.