COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - I often share with viewers on air and in public speaking settings that in January of 2013 I decided to try - for just two weeks - to eat a plant-based diet.

Just two weeks.

Well, that two weeks turned into more than eight years. I never went back to the western diet that is known for a high consumption of meat and other animal-based products.

Sue Doran is a registered dietitian nutritionist and the founder of Let’s Meat Less. She is passionate about educating the Midlands about the health, environmental, and ethical benefits of not eating meat. She joined me on WIS TV Midday to talk about her latest projects.

She also worked hard to get the City of Columbia to adopt “Meatless Monday” which it did this past April. This is a nonprofit public health initiative that encourages people to eat plants instead of animals one day a week.

Learn more about the reasons for a plant-based diet on the Let’s Meat Less website at https://www.letsmeatless.com/. The website also includes recipes and restaurants offering meatless options.

