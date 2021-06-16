Lake Marion HS damaged; hail hits Santee area

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (The T&D) - Thunderstorms pounded eastern Orangeburg County on Tuesday evening, causing heavy damage to Lake Marion High School.

Parts of the roof were peeled off, the canopy used for student drop-off is missing and HVAC systems have been ripped away from the roof, among other damage, the district said.

“It is believed that a microburst developed as part of the storm. The Summer Extravaganza being held at Lake Marion will be suspended for the remainder of this week as we assess the damage and determine an alternative location, if necessary, for those programs,” Orangeburg County School District said in a release.

“Additionally, all extracurricular activities, including but not limited to band and athletic practices scheduled to be held at the school, are also suspended until further notice,” the district said. “We are grateful that no students, teachers or staff members were physically harmed as a result of this dangerous system.” The Orangeburg County emergency manager reported golf ball-sized hail near Santee, the National Weather Service reported. Also, trees were downed from Elloree to Eutawville.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reported trees were down near the intersection of U.S. Highway 176 and U.S. Highway 15, and the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and Felderville Road.

There was also tree damage along Vance Road, with reports of treetops being snapped off and multiple trees uprooted.

In Calhoun County, numerous trees were knocked down across the county, including on Burke Road. Trees also went down near the intersection of Belleville Road and Moorer Road.

Orangeburg County School District says additional information will be shared about the Summer Extravaganza programs housed at Lake Marion in the coming days. No other Summer Extravaganza programs are impacted by this temporary suspension of all programs and activities held on the campus of Lake Marion High School and Technology Center.

