SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Hours after 4 killed in Chicago, 5 more hurt in shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Five people standing outside on Chicago’s West Side were shot in a violent end to a day that began with a mass shooting on the city’s South Side that left four people dead and four more injured, police said.

Four men and one woman were shot about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday near Garfield Park, possibly “by multiple offenders,” police said. They were rushed to area hospitals, where a 38-year-old man was listed in critical condition while the others were listed in good condition.

The shooting came about 16 hours after three women and a man were fatally shot and four other people suffered gunshot wounds inside a house on the South Side.

Police have not made any arrests in either shooting, nor have they made arrests in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot Tuesday night in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood. Police said a gunman opened fire on him and a 20-year-old man who was critically injured.

Those and other shootings added to a growing roster of people who have been shot in the city and around the United States. Several mass shootings over the weekend stoked concerns about a spike in U.S. gun violence heading into the summer, as coronavirus restrictions ease and more people are free to socialize.

Chicago, which saw a dramatic spike in the number of homicides in 2020, is on a pace to eclipse that year’s total. Even before the latest shootings, according to the police department’s statistics, there were 282 homicides as of Sunday compared with 269 for the same period in 2020.

A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks mass killings — defined as four or more dead, not including the perpetrator — shows Tuesday’s shooting in Chicago was the 18th mass killing, of which 17 were shootings, so far this year in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Christina Melton
Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent announces resignation
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
Jeremy Denny and Cameron Myers
Two Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse related charges
Correy Brown
Columbia man sentenced to 42 years in prison for 2018 murder
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Low humidity today and tomorrow, then some weekend thunder
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Two great powers’: Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
One killed in Columbia shooting
The new group is calling for a halt to scheduled executions and the repeal of capital...
Group rallies for alternative to death penalty in South Carolina