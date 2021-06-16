Horry County police searching for missing, endangered man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered man.

The Horry County Police Department says 40-year-old Michael Nash was last seen Tuesday in the area of Waccamaw Medical Park in Conway.

🚨 MISSING - ENDANGERED 🚨



HCPD is searching for Michael Nash, a 40-year-old black male.



- 5'3"

- 148 lbs.

- Short black hair, beard/goatee

- Last seen at Waccamaw Medical Park area of Conway, 6/15/21



Anyone with info. about Michael's whereabouts: call HCPD at 843-248-1520. pic.twitter.com/CfG2VKisrs — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 16, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

