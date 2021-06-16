Group rallies for alternative to death penalty in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As two South Carolina inmates are scheduled to die under the state’s recently revamped capital punishment statute, a group is seeking alternatives for the death penalty.

Members of the group South Carolinians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty will hold a press conference Wednesday at the South Carolina state capitol at 11 a.m..

The new organization is expected to release an open letter to Governor McMaster and the South Carolina General Assembly, calling for a halt to scheduled executions and the repeal of capital punishment in South Carolina.

