First Alert Forecast: Tracking more humidity and potential impacts from the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on more humidity and watching the tropics.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and comfortable conditions. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

· Lower humidity is expected again Thursday. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

· It’s hot again on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. There is a slight chance of a shower on Saturday.

· Father’s Day features scattered rain and storms (40% chance). Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics! Invest 92L could bring moisture and thunderstorms to our area late this weekend into early next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, we’re expecting quiet weather in the area. A weak cold front will slide through tonight, but we’re just expecting another surge of dry weather tonight into Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Thursday features more comfortable humidity values. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Enjoy!

It’s getting hot again on Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s. There’s a slight chance of a storm on Saturday. Rain chances are around 20%.

On Father’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a few scattered storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40% for now. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday is also the first day of summer. The Summer Solstice will officially happen around 11:32 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, scattered showers and storms are in your forecast, and some of that moisture could come from the tropics.

We’re keeping a close eye on the tropics. More below.

Tropics:

We’re keeping an eye on Invest 92L in the Bay of Campeche. The low pressure system has a high chance (90%) of development in the next 5 days as it moves northward toward the northern Gulf Coast. The system could, in fact, become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next couple of days.

Some of our tropical models bring the system north as a landfalling system over Louisiana by the end of this week or this weekend. If that’s the case, we’ll need to be watchful of the track of this system.

Both the American and European models track some of this system’s moisture toward the Palmetto State by late Sunday or Monday. We’ll keep you posted. However, if that’s the case, we would potentially see scattered showers and storms and maybe a severe weather threat in our area late Sunday or into Monday. Stay tuned.

The next name to be used on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Claudette.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Comfortable. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Father’s Day: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%.) Highs in the upper 80s

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

