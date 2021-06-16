First Alert Forecast: Get ready for lower humidity in the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Less humid weather is on the way to the Midlands.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands as a cold front moves farther to the south. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

· Lower humidity is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

· High temps will be in the upper 80s Wednesday, but it won’t feel quite as humid. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

· We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

· It’s hot again on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

· Father’s Day features a chance of rain and storms (30% chance). Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics!

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, our weather will be quieter. We saw severe storms in the area today as a cold front pushed south. In fact, we’ve had several reports of trees down in parts of Calhoun and Orangeburg Counties. As the front continues pushing south, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

With the front to our south by Wednesday, it won’t feel as humid!

So, on Wednesday, expect highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday features more comfortable humidity values. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

It gets hot again on Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s. There’s a slight chance of a storm on Saturday.

On Father’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a few scattered storms. Rain chances are around 30% for now. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Sunday is also the first day of summer. The Summer Solstice will officially happen around 11:32 p.m. Sunday.

Also, we’re keeping a close eye on the tropics. More below.

Tropics:

We’re keeping an eye on Invest 92L in the Bay of Campeche. The low has a high chance (80%) of development in the next 5 days as it moves northward toward the northern Gulf Coast. The system could, in fact, become a depression in the next couple of days.

Some of our tropical models bring the system north as a landfalling system in either Texas or Louisiana by the end of this week or this weekend. If that’s the case, we’ll need to be watchful of the track of this system.

Both the American and European models track some of this system’s moisture toward the Palmetto State by Monday or Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted. However, if that’s the case, we would potentially see scattered showers and storms and maybe a severe weather threat in our area. Stay tuned.

The next name to be used on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Claudette.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Mild. Low temperatures in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Not As Humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.

Father’s Day: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%. Highs in the upper 80s

