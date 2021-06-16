SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Elderly woman who walked away from hospital found safe

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A missing elderly woman has been found safe and in good health after walking away from a Midlands area hospital, officials with the Columbia Police Department say.

Officials say the 72-year-old woman walked away from an area hospital shortly before 1 p.m and family members had expressed concerns about her safety and well-being.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Christina Melton
Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent announces resignation
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
Jeremy Denny and Cameron Myers
Two Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse related charges
Correy Brown
Columbia man sentenced to 42 years in prison for 2018 murder
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Low humidity today and tomorrow, then some weekend thunder
Ed White
Now-former LR5 School Board member calls out board over superintendent resignation
Lake Marion HS damaged; hail hits Santee area
Lake Marion HS damaged; hail hits Santee area
South Carolina inmates to appeals court: Halt electrocutions
South Carolina inmates to appeals court: Halt electrocutions