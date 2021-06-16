Elderly woman who walked away from hospital found safe
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A missing elderly woman has been found safe and in good health after walking away from a Midlands area hospital, officials with the Columbia Police Department say.
Officials say the 72-year-old woman walked away from an area hospital shortly before 1 p.m and family members had expressed concerns about her safety and well-being.
