CPD urges South Carolinians to stay off the phone, pay attention while on the road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is urging South Carolinians to slow down and pay attention while on the road.

Police say they want drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians to remain vigilant as traffic increases this summer.

“As the weather warms up, we have more pedestrians and bikes out in the area,” Columbia Police Sergeant Robert Uhall said.

Police say with warmer weather typically brings on more accidents.

According to reports, two pedestrians have been killed after being struck by vehicles. Eight bicycles have been hit as well, with one of the victims dying from their injuries.

“A lot of pedestrian strikes come from dark clothing, dark areas at night, and bicyclists without tail lamps,” Sergeant Uhall said.

Citizens say they are aware that the roads can be dangerous.

“I know to pay attention and I don’t have my face in my phone like most people do,” John McCain said.

CPD says taking time to look up instead of down at your phones could help curb accidents. They also encourage pedestrians to wear reflective clothing when they are out at night

