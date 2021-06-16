SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

CPD urges South Carolinians to stay off the phone, pay attention while on the road

CPD urges South Carolinians to stay off the phone, pay attention while on the road
CPD urges South Carolinians to stay off the phone, pay attention while on the road(Lauren Adams)
By Lauren Adams
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is urging South Carolinians to slow down and pay attention while on the road.

Police say they want drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians to remain vigilant as traffic increases this summer.

“As the weather warms up, we have more pedestrians and bikes out in the area,” Columbia Police Sergeant Robert Uhall said.

Police say with warmer weather typically brings on more accidents.

According to reports, two pedestrians have been killed after being struck by vehicles. Eight bicycles have been hit as well, with one of the victims dying from their injuries.

“A lot of pedestrian strikes come from dark clothing, dark areas at night, and bicyclists without tail lamps,” Sergeant Uhall said.

Citizens say they are aware that the roads can be dangerous.

“I know to pay attention and I don’t have my face in my phone like most people do,” John McCain said.

CPD says taking time to look up instead of down at your phones could help curb accidents. They also encourage pedestrians to wear reflective clothing when they are out at night

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Christina Melton
Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent announces resignation
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
Jeremy Denny and Cameron Myers
Two Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse related charges
Ed White
Now-former LR5 School Board member calls out board over superintendent resignation
Correy Brown
Columbia man sentenced to 42 years in prison for 2018 murder

Latest News

WIS
TROPICS: Tracking Invest 92L and its potential impact on the Midlands late this weekend or early next week
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
One killed in Columbia shooting
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more humidity and potential impacts from the tropics
SC reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Wednesday
One killed in Columbia shooting
One killed in Columbia shooting