SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Aiken man facing charges after authorities discover child pornography on his cellphone

Ian Wright
Ian Wright(ACSO)
By Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man is facing multiple charges after authorities found numerous files of child pornography on his cellphone.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on June 9 in reference to a possible child pornography case involving 27-year-old Ian Wright, according to an incident report.

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered the suspect has multiple files of child pornography on his phone that showed victims between the ages of 10 and 12 engaging in sexual activity.

MORE | Pair could be in deep trouble over underwater logging in Savannah River

Wright was charged on Tuesday with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, according to arrest records. He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Christina Melton
Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent announces resignation
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms
Jeremy Denny and Cameron Myers
Two Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse related charges
Correy Brown
Columbia man sentenced to 42 years in prison for 2018 murder
Ed White
Now-former LR5 School Board member calls out board over superintendent resignation

Latest News

Dr. Christina Melton
Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent announces resignation
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 333 new coronavirus cases, fewer than 500 hospitalizations
Sue Doran joined WIS TV Midday to talk about her latest projects.
Let’s Meat Less
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.
Person shot and killed by police in Gaston County, investigation underway