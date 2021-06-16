3 arrested for over 367 grams of heroine, deputies say

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Three were arrested in Saluda County for trafficking a large amount of Heroin.

Seth Allen Johnston, Shay Lynn Capers, and Rebecca Reposa Kelly were traveling on Greenwood Highway in Saluda County where they were stopped by deputies to conduct a traffic stop on their vehicle.

During the traffic stop, deputies located and seized over 367 grams of heroin from the vehicle.

