3 arrested for over 367 grams of heroine, deputies say

Pictures of Rebecca Kelly (left), Seth Johnston (middle), and Shay Capers (right).
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Three were arrested in Saluda County for trafficking a large amount of Heroin.

Seth Allen Johnston, Shay Lynn Capers, and Rebecca Reposa Kelly were traveling on Greenwood Highway in Saluda County where they were stopped by deputies to conduct a traffic stop on their vehicle.

During the traffic stop, deputies located and seized over 367 grams of heroin from the vehicle.

