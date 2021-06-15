SkyView
Two Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse related charges

Jeremy Denny and Cameron Myers
Jeremy Denny and Cameron Myers(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Lexington County men were arrested in unrelated cases on child sexual abuse related charges, officials say

According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Jeremy Joseph Denny, 29, of Lexington, S.C., and Cameron Lee Myers, 21, of Lexington, S.C. were arrested on ten total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrests in these unrelated cases. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, along with a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with these investigations.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Myers. Investigators say Myers distributed child sexual abuse material.

According to officials, Denny solicited and traveled to meet a person they believed to be a minor for sex.

Officials say Denny was arrested on June 9 and is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment; and one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Myers was arrested on June 10 and is charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

