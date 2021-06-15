Sumter man wanted for armed robbery, attempted murder
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a man accused of assaulting two people.
Sharell Deion Wells, 28, is wanted on several charges including armed robbery and attempted murder.
Officials say Wells forced his way into a Calhoun Street apartment and assaulted a man and a woman who were inside.
Anyone with information about Wells’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 1-803-436-2700.
