Sumter man wanted for armed robbery, attempted murder

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a man accused of assaulting two people.

Sharell Deion Wells, 28, is wanted on several charges including armed robbery and attempted murder.

Officials say Wells forced his way into a Calhoun Street apartment and assaulted a man and a woman who were inside.

Anyone with information about Wells’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 1-803-436-2700.

