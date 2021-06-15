SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Sumter man wanted for armed robbery, attempted murder

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a man accused of assaulting two people.

Sharell Deion Wells, 28, is wanted on several charges including armed robbery and attempted murder.

Officials say Wells forced his way into a Calhoun Street apartment and assaulted a man and a woman who were inside.

Anyone with information about Wells’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 1-803-436-2700.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting leaves one dead in Cayce
Dr. Christina Melton
Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent announces resignation
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
Shantarius Thompson, 21, of Columbia, died after being shot on Kathleen Drive.
Two arrested for murder of 21-year-old in northwest Columbia

Latest News

Patricia Quattlebaum
CPD searching for elderly woman who walked away from hospital
Ratravious Untwai Quattlebaum
Lexington man arrested in connection with trafficking meth
Two Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse related charges
Two Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse related charges
CPD searching for elderly woman who walked away from hospital
CPD searching for elderly woman who walked away from hospital