SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Murder mystery surrounding death of former Miss. state representative Ashley Henley

By Kelli Cook
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Former Mississippi state representative, Ashley Henley, was found shot to death over the weekend.

“She was a great person, she had a great heart, she was a voice for people who didn’t have a voice,” said her husband, Brandon Henley. “She would help anyone anytime, anywhere. It didn’t matter what it was, what they needed, she was always willing to help anybody.”

Tragedy has again struck the Henley family.

The Yalobusha County coroner says Henley was reportedly cutting grass outside of a trailer on Patricia Drive in the Water Valley Boat Landing community when her husband says she was shot in the head. It’s the same location where her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found burned to death inside the trailer December 26, 2020, according to the North Mississippi Herald.

Henley’s longtime friend and former colleague, Representative Dan Eubanks, believes the two incidents are related.

“I believe she got close or she ruffled some feather, and whoever was responsible stepped up. I don’t think it was because somebody didn’t like her. They just didn’t like the fact that she was poking around, trying to get answers for who had murdered her sister-in-law,” said Eubanks.

Henley, a Republican represented the 40th district from 2016 to 2020. She was defeated for re-election in 2019 by just 14 votes.

Henley lived in Southaven. According to her social media pages, she was working as a legislative fellow for the Mississippi Center of Public Policy at the time of her death.

The Desoto County Board of Supervisors released this statement:

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the death of former State Representative Ashley Henley. “We send prayers of comfort to her grieving family and hope justice will be served quickly.”

Henley’s husband also said Yalobusha authorities have not revealed any details regarding his sister’s death. No arrests have been made in that case.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting leaves one dead in Cayce
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
Shantarius Thompson, 21, of Columbia, died after being shot on Kathleen Drive.
Two arrested for murder of 21-year-old in northwest Columbia
Dr. Christina Melton
Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent announces resignation

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT - Few isolated showers today, then humidity is going DOWN
The bill was created in part to keep South Carolina competitive in recruiting the nation's top...
Gov. McMaster signs bill allowing SC’s college athletes to profit off name and likeness
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of...
South Carolina inmates to appeals court: Halt electrocutions
Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former police officer...
Affidavit: Police officer had sex with student while working as SRO at Berkeley High School