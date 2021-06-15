MONEY MATTERS: The Benefits of Working in Retirement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After decades of working many people are looking forward to retirement and a slower-paced, leisurely way of life. But are there benefits to working in retirement? Josh Bradley of Capital City Partners in Columbia says there are. Your finances, physical, and mental health all stand to improve.

Having a job in retirement, even if it is low paying, can make a big difference in how long your savings last. Research has also shown those who maintain a social network have better health & brain function. This can not only keep you sharp and enhance your skills, but it also keeps your social life going, according to Bradley.

If you choose to work in retirement, Bradley also discussed how that might affect your Social Security and tax-free investments.

For more information, check out the “Guide to Enjoying Retirement” booklet (attached) and visit www.capitalcityfinancialpartners.com

