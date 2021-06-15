Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent announces resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton has announced her resignation.

The announcement was made during a board meeting Monday.

It will go into effect on June 30.

Dr. Melton released a statement regarding her resignation saying:

“This message is a bittersweet message to write because of my love for our district. This is home. We are family.

I am a strong believer in seasons of life, including career. My season as superintendent is drawing to an end on June 30, 2021. As I prepare for this new chapter in my life, I thank the Board of Trustees for the privilege to lead School District Five. I thank our families, our community, and especially our students. I am grateful to the staff of School District Five. I am convinced the brightest, most talented, capable, and caring professionals are concentrated here in our district.

“Know Thy Impact” is not a mantra, it is a mission at work daily in all operations across our district. I could list the #PrideIn5 accolades we have achieved, the historic precedents we have set, the records our students have made, and the records our students have broken. I could list the extensive accomplishments our staff have been recognized for and how we have been innovative and forerunners in ratings, competitions, and recognitions. Instead of the extrinsic, it is the intrinsic I am most proud of. We have rallied in times of crisis. We have shared strength during weakness and we have seen the unprecedented. We have been a voice for our children, our community, and our profession. We have been tested and have proven to be resilient and student-centered. I leave this chapter knowing the people in place will continue exemplary work focusing upon our most important resource... our children.

With a grateful heart and in service.”

Dr. Melton was appointed as superintendent of Lexington-Richland 5 in 2017. She was recently named the 2022 South Carolina Superintendent of the Year.

The Board of Trustees is planning a special meeting later this week to discuss selecting an Interim Superintendent to lead the District beginning on July 1.

As soon as an individual is selected, the board will inform the district’s stakeholders.

