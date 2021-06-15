Lexington man arrested in connection with trafficking meth

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of trafficking drugs.

Ratravious Untwai Quattlebaum, 35, has been charged with four counts of trafficking meth.

“Narcotics agents got a tip about Quattlebaum selling meth,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Agents set up multiple controlled drug purchases of trafficking amounts of meth from Quattlebaum.”

Investigators also found meth in Quattlebaum’s home while executing a search warrant, according to reports.

Quattlebaum was taken into custody on June 7. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

