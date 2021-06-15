Gov. McMaster to meet with accelerateSC to discuss American Rescue Plan funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster will meet with members of accelerateSC on Tuesday to discuss funds coming to the state from the American Rescue Plan ACT.

The purpose of the meeting is for the group to receive an overview from S.C. Department of Administration staff on the many funding streams coming to the state.

Governor McMaster originally established accelerateSC in 2020 as a coordinated economic revitalization plan that included representatives from the business community, health care professionals, local government officials, and education professionals.

accelerateSC consisted of five components, which helped guide the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.

The latest iteration of accelerateSC will be comprised 12 original members. James Burns, who is a partner at the law firm of Nelson, Mullins, Riley and Scarborough and previously served as executive director of accelerateSC will chair the group.

