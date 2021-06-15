SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster to meet with accelerateSC to discuss American Rescue Plan funds

Gov. McMaster will meet with members of accelerateSC on Tuesday to discuss funds coming to the...
Gov. McMaster will meet with members of accelerateSC on Tuesday to discuss funds coming to the state from the American Rescue Plan ACT.(WBTV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster will meet with members of accelerateSC on Tuesday to discuss funds coming to the state from the American Rescue Plan ACT.

The purpose of the meeting is for the group to receive an overview from S.C. Department of Administration staff on the many funding streams coming to the state.

Not seeing a livestream? Click here.

Governor McMaster originally established accelerateSC in 2020 as a coordinated economic revitalization plan that included representatives from the business community, health care professionals, local government officials, and education professionals.

accelerateSC consisted of five components, which helped guide the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.

The latest iteration of accelerateSC will be comprised 12 original members. James Burns, who is a partner at the law firm of Nelson, Mullins, Riley and Scarborough and previously served as executive director of accelerateSC will chair the group.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting leaves one dead in Cayce
Dr. Christina Melton
Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent announces resignation
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
Shantarius Thompson, 21, of Columbia, died after being shot on Kathleen Drive.
Two arrested for murder of 21-year-old in northwest Columbia

Latest News

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ravenna (explicit language)
Gov. McMaster to meet with accelerateSC to discuss American Rescue Plan funds
Up to 1,000 teachers will become Level 1 Google for Education certified.
Google partners with SC Department of Education to train teachers